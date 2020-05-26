Murder-for-hire killer stays behind bars

Moody recounts in his ruling, “Amongst the many horrible aspects of defendant’s crime was the fact that (Robert Levine) requested the hit man kill ... in a certain order (first his nephew, then his sister-in-law, and finally his brother) so he would inherit his brother’s property.

“(Robert Levine) picked the particular date of the crime because he knew his nephew, a recent law school graduate, who lived out of state, would be home to be sworn into the Illinois bar that day."

With all three dead, Robert would be heir to the family fortune, authorities said.

McKinney, posing as a delivery man, pistol whipped the nephew unconscious, entered the house and shot and killed Donald and Marsha Levine with a .357 Ruger handgun. Mark Levine was able to escape.

McKinney confessed to being the hit man in return for avoiding a death sentence and testified against Robert Levine. McKinney was sentenced to 55 years in prison for his role in the scheme.

Moody states, “After the hit man began cooperating with authorities, (Robert Levine) became a fugitive, renting property under various aliases across the country.