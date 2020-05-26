Murder-for-hire killer stays behind bars

HAMMOND — A federal judge could summon no compassion for a 78-year-old Munster man serving a life sentence for hiring a hit man to murder his brother and sister-in-law to inherit their fortune.
U.S. District Court Judge James Moody recently ruled he couldn’t release from prison so unrepentant a killer as Robert M. Levine.
Levine’s crime, so spectacular it received a television dramatization, remains a shocking tale of greed and brutality three decades after the crime was committed.
Munster police were called Nov. 9, 1989 to the home of Donald and Marsha Levine to find the couple fatally shot.
Their son had narrowly escaped death himself and later helped Munster police and federal investigators track down the assailant, Bruce McKinney, a former employee of Robert Levine.
McKinney confessed to police that Robert Levine promised to make him a millionaire if he killed all three members of the Munster family.
Robert Levine and his brother, Donald, had been business partners, until Donald and Marsha Levine accused Robert of embezzling the firm. They cut Robert out of the family's $25 million fortune, according to McKinney.
Police said Robert Levine took months planning his meticulous revenge.
Moody recounts in his ruling, “Amongst the many horrible aspects of defendant’s crime was the fact that (Robert Levine) requested the hit man kill ... in a certain order (first his nephew, then his sister-in-law, and finally his brother) so he would inherit his brother’s property.
“(Robert Levine) picked the particular date of the crime because he knew his nephew, a recent law school graduate, who lived out of state, would be home to be sworn into the Illinois bar that day."
With all three dead, Robert would be heir to the family fortune, authorities said.
McKinney, posing as a delivery man, pistol whipped the nephew unconscious, entered the house and shot and killed Donald and Marsha Levine with a .357 Ruger handgun. Mark Levine was able to escape.
McKinney confessed to being the hit man in return for avoiding a death sentence and testified against Robert Levine. McKinney was sentenced to 55 years in prison for his role in the scheme.
Moody states, “After the hit man began cooperating with authorities, (Robert Levine) became a fugitive, renting property under various aliases across the country.
“He and his wife eventually settled near the Mexican border, where they spent their “evenings on the beach, drinking wine and watching the sunset.”
Robert Levine eventually surrendered after four months in hiding to face charges in U.S. District Court here.
A jury convicted defendant in 1991 and the late U.S. District Court Judge Rudy Lozano sentenced him to life in prison.
