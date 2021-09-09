Murder, robbery charges filed against man who evaded police during standoff

CROWN POINT — A man arrested last week on an Illinois parole violation was charged Wednesday in the beating death of his neighbor at a Gary mobile home park.

Orlando Burgos, 30, is accused of punching and pistol-whipping Sheri Richardson, 54, on Aug. 19 outside her residence at the Colfax Mobile Homes park in the area of West 36th Avenue and Colfax Street.

One witness told police Burgos also was seen jumping on Richardson's head twice with both of his feet, Lake Criminal Court records state.

Burgos, who was taken to the Stateville Correctional Center in Crest Hill, Illinois, after his arrest Sept. 2, was incarcerated for an armed robbery in Cook County until April, Illinois Department of Corrections records show. His expected release date was in late April.

Burgos has not yet entered pleas in Lake Criminal Court to charges of murder and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury. After he completes his sentence in Illinois, he was expected to be returned to Lake County to face his new charges.

In an interview with police last week, Burgos admitted he knew Richardson and made disparaging comments about her, but he denied hitting Richardson, according to court records.