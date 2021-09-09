Murder, robbery charges filed against man who evaded police during standoff

CROWN POINT — A man arrested last week on an Illinois parole violation was charged Wednesday in the beating death of his neighbor at a Gary mobile home park.
Orlando Burgos, 30, is accused of punching and pistol-whipping Sheri Richardson, 54, on Aug. 19 outside her residence at the Colfax Mobile Homes park in the area of West 36th Avenue and Colfax Street.
One witness told police Burgos also was seen jumping on Richardson's head twice with both of his feet, Lake Criminal Court records state.
Burgos, who was taken to the Stateville Correctional Center in Crest Hill, Illinois, after his arrest Sept. 2, was incarcerated for an armed robbery in Cook County until April, Illinois Department of Corrections records show. His expected release date was in late April.
Burgos has not yet entered pleas in Lake Criminal Court to charges of murder and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury. After he completes his sentence in Illinois, he was expected to be returned to Lake County to face his new charges.
In an interview with police last week, Burgos admitted he knew Richardson and made disparaging comments about her, but he denied hitting Richardson, according to court records.
Richardson called 911 about 8:20 a.m. Aug. 19 and told a dispatcher Burgos punched her in the chest and struck her in the head with a gun, documents show.
She later told police Burgos told her, "I should kill you," while she was on the ground. Burgos fled after she said she was calling police, records state.
Richardson refused medical attention after police responded, according to court documents.
Later that day, she was found on the ground and was taken to Methodist Hospitals Southlake Campus in Merrillville for treatment, police said.
Investigators later learned Richardson had suffered a broken nose and had a cerebral hematoma caused by blunt force trauma to her head, records state. She died Aug. 24 at the hospital.
Before her death, Richardson was seen driving a newer silver two-door convertible with a black rag top. The car remained missing, police said.
A witness told police Burgos was seen taking Richardson's purse and another bag after he beat her Aug. 19.
Another witness reported Richardson's guns and a safe containing cash were missing from her belongings, records state.
Richardson's fiance reported her missing to Gary police Aug. 21.
Burgos retreated inside a residence, and the Gary SWAT team was asked to respond, police said.
At one point, a man — known to be a friend of Burgos — exited a side door holding a 10-month-old baby, records state.
The man appeared to be "attempting to use the small child as a shield as he yelled at the Gary police," documents allege.
The man eventually went back inside the residence with the baby, and the baby's mother — who was identified as Burgos' girlfriend — arrived and drove an orange Ford Edge around police vehicles in an attempt to reach the mobile home, records state.
The woman was detained and her car was impounded, police said.
Police eventually entered the residence and found Burgos and his friend, who has not been charged in connection with the standoff, had fled the residence and left the baby alone. The child was reunited with the mother, police said.