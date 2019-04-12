VALPARAISO — The murder trial of Christopher Dillard will remain in Porter County.
The ruling in a change of venue hearing Friday came with a half a hand clap from a member of Nicole Gland's family before Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffery Clymer warned the courtroom to withhold its reactions.
Bob Harper, attorney for Dillard, had sought to either have the trial moved from Porter County or to have a jury from another county brought in. He cited pretrial publicity in the case, especially in coverage of Dillard's confession being thrown out of evidence.