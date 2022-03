Murder trial rescheduled so defense can review newly gathered evidence

CROWN POINT — A defense attorney asked a judge Wednesday to reschedule a murder trial set for next week because he needs more time to review newly discovered letters during a raid last week.

David C. Cotto, 27, of Gary, has pleaded not guilty in connection with the shooting death of 28-year-old Andrew Lukacek on Sept. 11 outside the Tavern of the Oaks bar in the 6200 block of West 25th Avenue in Gary.

His co-defendant, Felicia A. Nelson, 32, of Gary, had been romantically involved with Cotto and Lukacek before Lukacek's homicide, according to Lake Criminal Court records.

Nelson was charged last year with assisting a criminal, a level 5 felony, in connection with allegations she helped Cotto hide from police after Lukacek's homicide.

Earlier this month, Nelson was charged with bribery, a level 5 felony, in connection with allegations she offered to pay a juvenile witness in Cotto's murder case $1,000 to recant his statements to police.

Nelson, who has pleaded not guilty in both cases, had been scheduled to appear Thursday on a petition to revoke her bond. However, her hearing was canceled after the Lake County prosecutor's office withdrew its petition.

Defense attorney John Cantrell told Judge Natalie Bokota police seized about 30 letters in a raid last week.

"I don't want to speed into trial without reading them," he said.

However, Cantrell said Cotto wanted him to ask Bokota to attribute any delay to the state because Cotto thought prosecutors should have turned over copies of the letters to the defense earlier.

Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Jacob Brandewie said his office turned over the letters to Cantrell as fast as possible.

"The letters shouldn't be a surprise. They came from him," Brandewie said. "Any delay shouldn't be attributable to us. We're ready for trial. If the defendant wants to continue the trial and review the letters that would be on their time."

If the delay were attributable to the state, Indiana Criminal Rule 4 would require that Cotto be released from custody next week pending trial, Cantrell said.

Criminal Rule 4 requires the state to bring defendants to trial within a certain time frame while holding them in custody, but the law also includes exceptions for delays caused by a congested court docket or the defense.

Following a discussion about how time should be attributed in Cotto's case, Cantrell said he told his client he wanted 60 days to review how the letters were obtained. That review could lead him to file a motion, he said.

Bokota granted Cantrell's request for a continuance and scheduled Cotto's jury trial for the week of May 16.

Nelson's next court date was set for May 3.

