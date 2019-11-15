A Highland man found guilty of murder and attempted murder in absentia, after being released on bond before trial and fleeing the state, is not entitled to any reduction in his 90-year prison term, the Indiana Court of Appeals ruled Thursday.
Steven Quinones, 31, was convicted in 2007 for shooting into a group of students and former students from East Chicago Central High School in an alley near Kosciuszko Park in East Chicago on Feb. 22, 2006, killing Hayward Jackson Jr., 17, and injuring two others.
Quinones was arrested that same day after every person in the group identified Quinones as the shooter, according to court records.
But after spending more than a year in jail, Quinones was released on bond shortly before his trial and promptly disappeared, records show.
Quinones nevertheless was represented by an attorney during his trial and ultimately convicted of murder, attempted murder and other felonies in connection with the shooting, according to court records.
In 2018, Quinones was found living in Texas, arrested and returned to Indiana, where he was advised of his convictions, sentence and sent to prison.
He argued in his appeal there was insufficient evidence to convict him of murder and his 90-year prison term was inappropriate.
The three-judge appeals court unanimously disagreed on both counts.
It found Quinones clearly used a deadly weapon in a manner likely to cause death or great bodily injury, and his 90-year sentence suitably reflected his reckless disregard for human life, prior criminal record and his willful abscondment to evade prosecution.
"Sufficient evidence supports Quinones' conviction," wrote Appeals Judge Elizabeth Tavitas, "and his sentence is not inappropriate in light of the nature of his offenses and his character."