Murderer to face longer sentence after judges says he's a habitual offender

CROWN POINT — A man convicted earlier this week of murdering a woman in 2019 was found to be a habitual offender Friday by a judge.
James E. McGhee Jr., 40, was expected to face 45 to 65 years in prison for murder and up to another 20 years for the habitual offender enhancement.
Senior Judge Michael Bergerson scheduled McGhee's sentencing hearing for Dec. 2.
A Lake Criminal Court jury found McGhee guilty Tuesday of killing 27-year-old Sidne-Nichole Buchanan after she attended a rap concert with him July 27, 2019, in Tinley Park.
McGhee did not admit to the habitual offender enhancement after the jury rendered its verdict, opting instead to let Bergerson decide the issue.
Bergerson wrote in an order Friday that McGhee was convicted in October 2011 of two counts of possessions of stolen property, a Class D felony. In October 2018, McGhee was convicted of intimidation, a Level 5 felony.
McGhee was still on probation for intimidation in July 2019 when he killed Buchanan and dumped her body at the Thornton-Lansing Road Nature Preserve, which is off Ill. 394 in unincorporated Cook County.
McGhee's history of violence against women was one reason police officers assigned to the FBI's Gang Response Investigative Team obtained his cellphone records without a warrant in the days after Buchanan's disappearance.
Her mother reported her missing July 28, 2019, but her body was not found until Aug. 12, 2019.
McGhee's attorneys, Michael Woods and Peter Fouts, sought to suppress the records obtained in the warrantless search, along with other records requested as a result of what investigators learned from them.
The court denied McGhee's motion to suppress, and Lake County Deputy Prosecutors Infinity Westberg and Christopher Bruno presented records from cellphones belonging to McGhee, Buchanan and other witnesses to prove their case.
McGhee still has two pending cases in Lake Criminal Court.
He's pleaded not guilty to obtaining more than $40,000 in Paycheck Protection Program loans and illegally collecting more than $30,000 in unemployment benefits while he was incarcerated or on house arrest in his murder case.
His next court date in those cases was set for Nov. 18.