Murderer to face longer sentence after judges says he's a habitual offender

CROWN POINT — A man convicted earlier this week of murdering a woman in 2019 was found to be a habitual offender Friday by a judge.

James E. McGhee Jr., 40, was expected to face 45 to 65 years in prison for murder and up to another 20 years for the habitual offender enhancement.

Senior Judge Michael Bergerson scheduled McGhee's sentencing hearing for Dec. 2.

A Lake Criminal Court jury found McGhee guilty Tuesday of killing 27-year-old Sidne-Nichole Buchanan after she attended a rap concert with him July 27, 2019, in Tinley Park.

McGhee did not admit to the habitual offender enhancement after the jury rendered its verdict, opting instead to let Bergerson decide the issue.

Bergerson wrote in an order Friday that McGhee was convicted in October 2011 of two counts of possessions of stolen property, a Class D felony. In October 2018, McGhee was convicted of intimidation, a Level 5 felony.

McGhee was still on probation for intimidation in July 2019 when he killed Buchanan and dumped her body at the Thornton-Lansing Road Nature Preserve, which is off Ill. 394 in unincorporated Cook County.