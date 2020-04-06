Mustang, sports bike seen racing over 100 mph before I-65 crash, cops say

MERRILLVILLE — Two people were cited after they were reportedly seen racing at speeds over 100 miles per hour in a Mustang and on green sports bike, weaving in and out of traffic Sunday on Interstate 65.
Indiana State Trooper Alissa Paryka was dispatched at 3:15 p.m. to a two-vehicle crash on I-65 near the 255 mile marker in Merrillville.
Investigators at the scene determined a red 2017 Ford Mustang rear-ended a white 2010 Ford F-150 truck at a high speed and that the Mustang sustained substantial front-end damage, police said.
Several witnesses to the crash stopped or called to report the driving behavior of the Mustang prior to the crash, in which the Mustang driver was racing a green sports bike, state police said.
Both the Mustang and bike were reportedly "passing on the shoulders, weaving in and out of traffic and driving at speeds estimated to be over 100 mph," police were told.
Tyler Rimkus, 25, of Lake Station, was identified as the Mustang driver. He was cited for participating in a speed contest — a Class B Misdemeanor.
Witnesses also stated that after the crash, the motorcycle briefly pulled over to the right shoulder and then left.
Further investigation resulted in troopers locating the motorcycle at a Portage address. Troopers spoke to the owner and determined that the motorcyclist, Zachary Alexander, was the driver of the motorcycle allegedly involved. Alexander was also cited for participating in a speed contest.
In a news release, Indiana State Police reminded drivers that Gov. Eric Holcomb's stay-at-home order remains in effect, meaning only travel should only be essential.
"Troopers are still enforcing traffic laws and thoroughly investigating all crashes. Traffic may be light, but that is not a reason to speed and put other innocent drivers at risk of serious injury," police said.
