Mysterious site under investigation after shovel, clothing discovered, detectives say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HANNA TOWNSHIP — Criminal detectives have been called out to investigate the circumstances behind a mysterious hole in the ground discovered Thursday night.

A shovel and clothing were located near the hole — which was approximately 3 feet wide, 10 feet long and 2 feet deep.

An off-duty officer, Sgt. Tony Wallace, with the LaPorte County Sheriff's Office was first alerted to the "suspicious site" Thursday morning by a woman who lives in the area.

The site is on private property in the 500 West Block of Volk Road just east of the Richman Ditch in a small wooded area, police said.

After responding and viewing the site and items, Wallace immediately contacted detectives from the sheriff's Criminal Investigations Division.

Sheriff's Deputy Jon Samuelson responded and began to assist Wallace in processing and photographing the site and collecting the clothing and shovel, police said.

Detectives responded to the site again today and continued to investigate.

A K-9 police dog — trained to conduct search and rescue operations — was brought in to assist. The K-9 did not provide any positive alerts at or around the site and area, police said.