Naked inmate nabbed after escape from Region jail; bedding seen hanging from top floor, cops say

LAPORTE — A tip from the public about bedding material tied together and hanging from a top floor window at the LaPorte County Jail resulted Tuesday night in the quick arrest of an injured inmate in the downtown area, county police said.

Desmond L. Robinson, 43, who has been held at the jail since April 11 on burglary and revocation charges, was discovered naked behind buildings in the 600 block of Lincolnway, LaPorte County Police Cpt. Derek J. Allen said.

Robinson had injuries from a fall and was taken to an area hospital for treatment, police said.

An investigation is underway, but police said all the other inmates were accounted for at the jail.

A jail supervisor received a call around 11:30 p.m. about the bedding material hanging on the east side of the jail building at 809 State St., Allen said. The material had been tied together and was coming from an upper floor window.

The department's patrol division was notified and responded to a tip about a naked male nearby in the downtown area.

Robinson has been held on a Level 5 felony burglary charge and a revocation allegation related to a Level 5 trafficking offense that occurred in March of 2017, police said.

"Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division responded and immediately launched an investigation into the escape," according to Allen. "The Jail Administration will be completing an internal review of the matter, along with a comprehensive security check of the facility."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.