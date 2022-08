Naked man fled room after family caught him molesting girl, police say

CROWN POINT — A judge entered formal not guilty pleas Tuesday on behalf of a Gary man charged with child molesting after a girl's relatives told police they caught him naked with her, court records show.

Leroy V. Blackwell, 32, called Gary police and claimed one of the girl's relatives attacked him Sunday, Lake Criminal Court records state.

Officer responded and spoke with the girl, who said Blackwell was molesting her when a relative walked into the room and Blackwell fled.

Blackwell was charged with child molesting, a level 1 felony, and rape, a level 3 felony.

The girl's relative told police she opened a door to check on the child and saw Blackwell holding the girl in a sexual position, according to court records.

The relative began to grab at Blackwell, and he ran out of the room naked, documents state.

Another relative also told police he saw Blackwell flee the room without his clothes on.

Judge Salvador Vasquez set Blackwell's bail at $70,000 surety or $7,000 cash.