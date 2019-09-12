HEBRON — A naked man was spotted running down a street in only a hat with a beer in hand prompting police, firefighters and a drone to search for him after he took cover among corn stalks.
At 6:24 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to requests to do a welfare check on a naked man seen running northbound on Indiana 55 in Hebron, according to a Lake County Sheriff's Office police report.
Five officers came to the scene and spotted the naked man in question running up the road. Upon seeing police, the streaker ran into a ditch and then rushed across a highway. He then retreated into a cornfield in the 20100 block of Harrison Avenue, police said.
You have free articles remaining.
Upon seeing the streaker vanish into the corn, police called Lowell firefighters to bring a drone to the area to search for him. Both police and firefighters also checked the area but did not find the man.