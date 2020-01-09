PINE TOWNSHIP — Police believe they may have finally nabbed the man responsible for wearing nothing more than a face mask while standing alongside Interstate 94 on several occasions within the last several months.
Jason Rouse, 43, of Wheatfield, who was taken into custody Wednesday on a misdemeanor count of public nudity, reportedly told Porter County police he appeared naked along the busy highway "for the adrenaline rush."
Rouse was caught shortly before 8 a.m. Dec. 29 while Porter County police were investigating the latest in a string of complaints about a naked man appearing along the highway in the area of county roads 425 East and 1500 North in Pine Township, according to a recently released incident report.
While searching the area, police spotted a silver SUV Chevrolet HHR that matched one associated with the complaints. The vehicle was pulled over and the driver, Rouse, initially claimed he was driving back to Valparaiso.
A second complaint about a naked man sighting in the area just minutes before came in as the officer had Rouse pulled over, police said.
Rouse changed his story to say he was out enjoying the warm day and then told police he was out looking for dropped deer antlers.
One of the motorists calling in a complaint that day reportedly told police his wife was awake in their eastbound vehicle and their two children were asleep when they saw a naked man standing alongside his vehicle on a county road just south of the highway. The motorist said the naked man was wearing a tight-fitted face mask that featured several colors and that he had a body type that matched Rouse.
When told about the two complaints that day from motorists passing along I-94, Rouse looked away, shook his head and said, "Oh, I don't know if that was me," police said.
Police said they found a "camouflage and orange-colored neck gaiter sleeve" in the vehicle, along with multiple caps and stocking hats.
Rouse finally admitted to standing outside his vehicle completely naked once that day, though denied having done it just a few minutes earlier as well, police said. He also denied having done it on numerous occasions dating back to October as had been reported by motorists.
"Jason stated that he traveled to Beverly Shores this summer for a paving job and admitted to once standing naked next to I-94 in June 2019," according to police.
He was arrested this week on a warrant from the case, police said.
