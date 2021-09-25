‘Natalie needed justice’ mother says after murder suspect arrested at Mexico border

RIVER ROUGE, Mich. — A man accused of killing a Lowell woman has been arrested at the Mexico border following a lengthy manhunt, police said.

Efrain Medina, 41, was arrested early Saturday by border patrol agents at the Mexico-Texas border, according to the River Rouge Police Department in Michigan.

River Rouge authorities, who have been investigating Natalie Hein Ramstrom's homicide since October 2020, were notified around 5 a.m. Saturday of the capture.

Ramstrom's mother, Sylvia De Lap, said that Medina's arrest Saturday has brought closure as the family continues to cope with the loss.

"Natalie needed this justice and so did her two brothers whom she was very close with," she said. "I needed this closure but it will never bring her back. I almost gave up hope but thank God he will pay for what he has done. He took away a mother that truly loved her daughters and they need her and miss her terribly."

De Lap said the Lowell community has come together after being shaken by her daughter's death.

"She had so many people praying for justice, she was loved by so many," she said.