‘Natalie needed justice’ mother says after murder suspect arrested at Mexico border

RIVER ROUGE, Mich. — A man accused of killing a Lowell woman has been arrested at the Mexico border following a lengthy manhunt, police said.
Efrain Medina, 41, was arrested early Saturday by border patrol agents at the Mexico-Texas border, according to the River Rouge Police Department in Michigan.
River Rouge authorities, who have been investigating Natalie Hein Ramstrom's homicide since October 2020, were notified around 5 a.m. Saturday of the capture.
Ramstrom's mother, Sylvia De Lap, said that Medina's arrest Saturday has brought closure as the family continues to cope with the loss.
"Natalie needed this justice and so did her two brothers whom she was very close with," she said. "I needed this closure but it will never bring her back. I almost gave up hope but thank God he will pay for what he has done. He took away a mother that truly loved her daughters and they need her and miss her terribly."
De Lap said the Lowell community has come together after being shaken by her daughter's death.
"She had so many people praying for justice, she was loved by so many," she said.
Medina remains in police custody and it is unknown when he will be extradited. No further details were immediately available.
Medina faces a charge of first-degree murder.
Ramstrom, 36, of Lowell, was first reported missing in late October 2020 to the Lowell Police Department. Her body was discovered Oct. 27, 2020 at 10 p.m. at 121 Catherine St. in River Rouge, Michigan, when police went into the residence for a well-being check, police said.
Ramstrom was shot in the head "execution-style," and her body was wrapped in plastic, officials from the U.S. Marshals Service previously reported.
Medina, the last person known to be in the deceased woman's company, "immediately" became a person of interest in the case, according to a news release from the River Rouge Police Department.
The U.S. Marshals Service said Medina, who had apartments in Lowell and River Rouge, was previously abusive to Ramstrom during their relationship. Medina's apartment was about a block away from Ramstrom's home and the two met at a local bar, officials said.
A friend of the woman told investigators that Ramstrom said Medina choked her, slapped her and threw her down a set of stairs just three weeks before her death, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.
After identifying her body, officers learned the residence had been rented out to Medina.
Officers tracked Medina, an electrician, to his place of employment at FCA Mack Avenue Engine Plant to bring him in for questioning but were denied access into the facility, River Rouge police said.
Fellow employees alerted Medina to the police presence at his work, during which time he was able to evade security personnel and exit through an adjacent building undetected, police said.
Medina fled to Illinois in a stolen maintenance vehicle he took from his workplace, the U.S. Marshals Service said. Investigators believed some of Medina's friends and relatives may have been helping him hide out in the states or in Mexico, where he has ties.
An unspecified cash reward was also offered to anyone who could provide information that led to the arrest of the Medina, said Robert Watson of the U.S. Marshals Service Eastern District of Michigan.
The news comes a month shy of Ramstrom's death. Ramstrom has been described as a "wonderful mom" of two young daughters.
She was an instructional aide in Tri-Creek School Corp.'s Three Creeks Elementary, where she worked with second grade students. Before that, she was a volunteer at the elementary school and served on its PTO.