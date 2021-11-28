National fentanyl crisis fueling overdose deaths across the Region

All but three of the 36 people known to have died so far this year of overdoses in Porter County tested positive for fentanyl, a deadly drug that is being blamed in part for a record number of ODs nationwide.

Fentanyl also was present in well over half (67%) of the 203 known drug overdose deaths that have occurred this year as of Nov. 1 in Lake County, Coroner Merrilee Frey said.

"Sadly, our community continues to lose those that we love due to opioid addiction," Frey said. "As community members, let's continue to be mindful of the important work that we do with regards to addressing our opioid epidemic, while helping those with opioid addiction and their families."

An estimated 100,000 Americans died of drug overdoses in one year, which health officials described as a never-before-seen milestone tied to the COVID-19 pandemic and a more dangerous drug supply.

Overdose deaths have been rising for more than two decades, accelerated in the past two years and, according to new data posted last week, jumped almost 30% in the latest year.

Drug overdoses now surpass deaths in this country from car crashes, guns and even flu and pneumonia, officials said. The total is close to that for diabetes, the nation's No. 7 cause of death.