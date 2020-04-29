National Guard arrives at Westville prison in wake of COVID-19 outbreak

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

WESTVILLE — The Indiana National Guard arrived Wednesday at the local Westville Correctional Facility to begin supplementing for the staff that has been hard hit by an outbreak of COVID-19 at the prison.

"They are helping with perimeter, exterior work," said Dave Bursten, chief communications officer with the Indiana Department of Correction.

Guard medics also are helping inside the prison's infirmary but are not in the housing units at the medium-security prison, which houses 3,100 male inmates in LaPorte County, he said.

Bursten was uncertain how many guard members or which units were deployed to the prison, or how long the members will be working on site.

A National Guard representative was not immediately available Wednesday for comment on the deployment.

The Indiana National Guard already had been deployed to the Pendleton Correctional Facility, where members are carrying out the same duties as at Westville, Bursten said.

Guard members also are helping out with commissary packaging at the Plainfield Correctional Facility, Bursten said. Inmates are typically used for that work, but the warehouse is outside the prison walls and inmates are not being allowed to leave at this time.