With the music thumping, kids swam in the Community Pool, toured the squad cars in amazement and were shown an impressive array of SWAT gear by members of the Munster Police Department as part of the town's 23rd annual National Night Out event.
But for a few moments, the chaos died down and the DJ lowered his music long enough for the community to honor the late Joe Pacheco, a Munster police officer and school resource officer at the high school who died this past January after a battle with cancer.
"Every time I get a phone call with someone wanting to honor him, it's a reminder of all the lives he's touched in the community," said Pacheco's widow, Chaz, after receiving a wooden plaque in her late husband's name.
Milan Damjanovic and others from the Lake County Safe Schools Commission presented the plaque to Chaz and her two children.
"It's hard. He was a great family man and dedicated to his community. He had such a love for kids," Damjanovic said.
Hundreds turned out to Munster's National Night Out event despite rain in the forecast Tuesday night as countless other cities and towns in the U.S. did the same. The annual event is designed to bolster community-police relations and help prevent crime.
Munster patrolman Brian Hernandez, a K-9 handler, attracted a large crowd as he demonstrated the talents of K-9 officer Django.
Django, who has been on the force since 2011, can sniff out drugs and "bad guys," he told the crowd. As the crowd looked on, Hernandez ordered Django to attack Munster patrolman Cole Hoss wearing a protective bite suit.
Munster residents enjoyed kids' games and prizes, door prizes, emergency vehicle displays, bounce houses, The John Measner Magic Show, barrel car train rides. Kids were given free identification cards and crime prevention information was handed out. The event was capped off with a fireworks show by Krazy Kaplans.
In nearby Central Park in Dyer, hundreds turned out for the Police Department's own National Night Out, where the Indiana Fallen Heroes project was a big hit.
Residents David and Joyce Ralph walked among the rows and rows of large placards bearing the faces of Indiana's fallen servicemen and women who have died in active duty during wars on terror.
"We noticed this display right away. These are the heroes. The photos just make it so real," said David Ralph, whose son, father and other family members served in the Marines
Vicki Vacari, along with Debbie and Paul Rosenwinkle, are lead volunteers with the Indiana Fallen Heroes nonprofit project.
Just under 300 placards were installed at the Dyer Police Department's event this year.
"Some of these soldiers are from these communities and we want them to get the recognition they deserve," Paul Rosenwinkle said.
Dyer Police Chief David Hein said it's humbling to see all the photos of the men and women who have died in active duty.
"When they approached us with the idea, we absolutely embraced it because National Night Out is about the community, and the armed forces represents a great part of our community," Hein said.
Hein said his town's Night Out attracts a larger crowd every year, and each year, he's honored to be a part of it. Countless people come up to shake his hand each year to thank him for keeping his town safe, he said.
"We strive to maintain our reputation as one of the safest in Indiana. And we do by collaborating with the community in fighting crime," Hein said.
Other event features in Dyer included games, bounce houses, free food and desserts at Central Park, where patrol vehicles, a K-9 unit, bike patrol and SWAT gear were on display.
Members of Northwest Regional SWAT team and Lake County Sheriff's Department helicopter, Eagle 1, were expected to make guest appearances. Dyer and St. John police conducted K-9 demonstrations.
Several communities in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties held National Night Out events this year, including Gary, Hammond, East Chicago, Hobart, Schererville and Valparaiso.