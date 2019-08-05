Get to know your local first responders and have some fun Tuesday during National Night Out.
Law enforcement agencies across the Region will host a number of free events for families as part of the annual initiative designed to bolster community-police relations and help prevent crime.
Celebrations typically feature food, games and chances for citizens to get to know the names behind the badges through meet-and-greets and interactive demonstrations with local police and fire departments.
“We are tasked with providing security and safety to the city. Building trust and rapport with our citizens helps us all ensure that our communities stay safe,” said Portage Police Chief Troy Williams.
“It’s all about trying to take that fear or negative perceptions away that some people have of police. National Night Out shows them that we are real people too with real lives.”
National Night Out Against Crime was first introduced in 1984 and since then, millions of neighbors across thousands of communities from all 50 states, U.S. territories and military bases worldwide have gathered to celebrate emergency responders on the first Tuesday in August.
This will be the fifth year the Portage Police Department will be hosting its Night Out celebration in Porter County.
Hundreds are expected to join in the fun from 5 to 9 p.m. at Founders Square Park in Portage.
Free hot dogs and popcorn will be handed out as police cars and SUVs, SWAT and fire vehicles are on display. Fingerprinting activities, games and K-9 demonstrations will be held during the event.
“It’s been fun to what how many parents bring their kids who take pictures with the police officers and touch the K-9s,” Williams said. “Now when they see someone in uniform, they won’t look at this as that big scary police officer. They have that trust now that the officer will take care of them if they ever need it in an emergency.”
One of the biggest Night Out events held in Lake County will be hosted by the Munster Police Department.
The 24th annual celebration kicks-off with a community parade at 4:30 p.m. on Columbia Avenue from Park Drive to Fisher Street in Munster. The parade will include emergency vehicles, special guests, student groups and the Pipes and Drums of the Lake County Sheriff’s Department.
The main event will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Munster Community Pool.
Families will enjoy a range of activities including kids' games and prizes, free swimming for Munster residents with a state or school ID, door prizes, bounce houses, The Magic of Steve Belliveau, K-9 demonstrations and a police helicopter landing. An on-site blood drive will be held in honor of fallen Indiana police officers.
Former White Sox slugger Ron Kittle will also be making a special appearance at the event.
Munster’s Night Out event will be capped off with a fireworks show by Krazy Kaplan's.
“It’s extremely important to have a strong line of communications with residents. We want them to be able to count on us and call us whenever they need us,” said Officer James Ghrist.
Ghrist said the annual event has not only helped improve relationships between residents and police, but has also encouraged neighborhoods to lead their own crime prevention initiatives.
The Munster Neighborhood Crime Watch Program, organized in 2005, consists of more than 100 active Neighborhood Crime Watch groups that are located all throughout the town.
“New block captains are recruited or join every year because of our Night Out event. That’s just one example of how people get involved,” Ghrist said. “It’s great to see residents help each other and work together to keep Munster a safe, great place to live.”