Nations Restaurant wins one court battle, likely loses war for downtown Gary building

A court order evicting Nations Restaurant in Gary from the 624 Broadway building recently demolished by the Gary Housing Authority should not have been issued, the Indiana Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday.
In a 3-0 decision, the state's appellate court said Lake Superior Judge Aleksandra Dimitrijevic did not have jurisdiction to authorize the housing authority in January 2020 to take possession of the restaurant and building through the small claims docket because there was no landlord-tenant relationship between the parties.
"GHA does not argue it held a landlord-tenant relationship with Broadway and Nations, nor do we see one. Broadway and Nations did not occupy the property with GHA’s consent, nor was there an exchange of consideration," wrote Appeals Judge Nancy Vaidik, a Porter County native.
The appeals court then ordered the small claims action to be dismissed, and directed the building and restaurant owners to work out their remaining issues with the housing authority through their separate civil lawsuit challenging GHA's method of acquiring the 624 Broadway building.
However, court records show that lawsuit was decided Monday in favor of the Gary Housing Authority. Lake Superior Special Judge Stephen Scheele concluded in a two-page order GHA followed the statutory guidelines necessary to obtain ownership of the building.
According to court records, the housing authority acquired 624 Broadway in September 2019 using a little-known eminent domain process that required the GHA board to pass a resolution, give notice in a local newspaper, file a deed transfer with the county, and take other steps.
Nations Restaurant operator John Allen argued GHA's method, absent a court order, was "illegal," and said GHA wrongfully claimed the building was unsafe and must be demolished. He said GHA failed to take into account restaurant renovations that make the building ready for business, records show.
Allen also argued in court the restaurant building was worth $325,000, and the building owners deserve that amount in compensation from the housing authority. GHA contends the building only was worth $75,000.
Scheele's decision affirming GHA ownership of the building is now eligible for review by the Indiana Court of Appeals.
The Gary Housing Authority is planning to construct a new housing development in the 600 block of Broadway where the restaurant building was located.