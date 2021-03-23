Nations Restaurant wins one court battle, likely loses war for downtown Gary building

A court order evicting Nations Restaurant in Gary from the 624 Broadway building recently demolished by the Gary Housing Authority should not have been issued, the Indiana Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday.

In a 3-0 decision, the state's appellate court said Lake Superior Judge Aleksandra Dimitrijevic did not have jurisdiction to authorize the housing authority in January 2020 to take possession of the restaurant and building through the small claims docket because there was no landlord-tenant relationship between the parties.

"GHA does not argue it held a landlord-tenant relationship with Broadway and Nations, nor do we see one. Broadway and Nations did not occupy the property with GHA’s consent, nor was there an exchange of consideration," wrote Appeals Judge Nancy Vaidik, a Porter County native.

The appeals court then ordered the small claims action to be dismissed, and directed the building and restaurant owners to work out their remaining issues with the housing authority through their separate civil lawsuit challenging GHA's method of acquiring the 624 Broadway building.