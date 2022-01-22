Nationwide arrest warrant issued for murder suspect in liquor store killing, police say

SAUK VILLAGE — A nationwide arrest warrant for murder has been issued for a man accused of killing another man at a liquor store, police said.

The warrant was issued for Billy J. Adams, of Ford Heights, on Thursday, said Sauk Village Chief of Police Malcolm White.

Adams was charged with first-degree murder in the death of 31-year-old Monjero Speed, of Sauk Village.

At 9:06 p.m. Dec. 21 police responded to a gunshot victim in the 2900 block of Sauk Trail. Speed was found wounded by gunfire and was rushed to Franciscan Health Dyer.

Police said Speed was pronounced dead shortly after he arrived at the hospital.

Sauk Village officers determined the shooting happened at Tony’s Liquors at 1709 Sauk Trail. Members of the South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force worked with Sauk Village detectives to search the area for witnesses and evidence.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Adams is urged to contact their local police department or call the Sauk Village Police Department’s Crime Tip Line at 708-475-3679.

