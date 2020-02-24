2nd man arrested in connection with shooting that wounded grandmother, sent kids running

CROWN POINT — Charges unsealed last week name a second man accused of opening fire on members of his girlfriend's family, wounding a grandmother as others — mostly children — ran for cover.

Dangelo M. Crawford, 28, of Gary, was arrested Feb. 20 on warrants for two felony battery counts and 10 counts of criminal recklessness, online court records show. He had been wanted since charges were filed against him Jan. 9.

A magistrate entered not guilty pleas on Crawford's behalf during an initial hearing Friday. His bond was set at $50,000 cash or $5,000 surety.

Crawford and Dion T. Clayton, 26, of Gary, are accused of pulling outside the home of both of their girlfriends' relatives Dec. 22 in the 300 block of Wilson Street and opening fire as family members unloaded groceries for a holiday party.

Crawford previously had threatened to shoot the grandmother's 21-year-old son for asking him to replace a TV at the grandmother's home he had broken weeks before, court records allege.

Crawford and Clayton each date different women who are related to the grandmother, records state.

