2nd man arrested in connection with shooting that wounded grandmother, sent kids running
2nd man arrested in connection with shooting that wounded grandmother, sent kids running

CROWN POINT — Charges unsealed last week name a second man accused of opening fire on members of his girlfriend's family, wounding a grandmother as others — mostly children — ran for cover.

Dangelo M. Crawford, 28, of Gary, was arrested Feb. 20 on warrants for two felony battery counts and 10 counts of criminal recklessness, online court records show. He had been wanted since charges were filed against him Jan. 9.

Judge rules state can't withdraw plea to cocaine charges for man now accused in shooting

A magistrate entered not guilty pleas on Crawford's behalf during an initial hearing Friday. His bond was set at $50,000 cash or $5,000 surety.

Crawford and Dion T. Clayton, 26, of Gary, are accused of pulling outside the home of both of their girlfriends' relatives Dec. 22 in the 300 block of Wilson Street and opening fire as family members unloaded groceries for a holiday party.

Crawford previously had threatened to shoot the grandmother's 21-year-old son for asking him to replace a TV at the grandmother's home he had broken weeks before, court records allege.

Crawford and Clayton each date different women who are related to the grandmother, records state.

Dispute over broken TV led men to open fire on girlfriend's family, records allege

The suspects' girlfriends and two other men were in a white Buick with Crawford and Clayton when they pulled up outside the grandmother's house, records allege.

Crawford began asking for the grandmother's 21-year-old son, who had just arrived from out of town, records state. 

The grandmother told police she saw Clayton and Crawford drew handguns from their waistbands, so she began yelling at family members to take the children inside. Two of her daughters, ages 16 and 10, began screaming and crying as they ran, records say.

The woman told police she fell as she ran, got up and saw her 18-year-old daughter and an 8-year-old granddaughter at the front door. As she made her way up the steps, a bullet struck her buttocks, records state.

Crawford's formal appearance before Lake Criminal Court Judge Samuel Cappas is set for Thursday.

