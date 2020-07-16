You are the owner of this article.
Near-naked 5-year-old found alone outside; mom facing neglect charge, Porter County police say
UNION TOWNSHIP — After responding to concerns Wednesday morning about a near-naked 5-year-old boy roaming around outside and near a roadway alone for an hour and a half, Porter County police said they discovered the child's mother at home and so drunk she could not correctly spell her name.

"When asked her name, Amy (Kessinger) had a difficult time providing me with it," police said. "Amy spelled her name, 'Ay Kssinger.' "

The 35-year-old was taken to jail and faces a felony charge of neglect of a dependent, police said.

A witness told police he first saw the child outside and wearing just a T-shirt around 7 a.m. The child was sitting on the hood of a car parked on the road in the 100 block of Cheshire Court.

The witness initially assumed the child was supervised but contacted the sheriff's department when after showering and going about his morning routine, saw the boy still outside and alone, police said.

Another witness told police that he saw the boy approach the road at one point and he told the boy to stop.

Kessinger, who lives at a different address from where the boy was found, reportedly told police he was in a friend's yard.

"She stated that it had been a long day and that she had been drinking last night," police said. 

Kessinger had no idea how long her son had been outside alone.

Police said Kessinger was found to be three times the legal drinking and driving limit when given a portable breath test.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

