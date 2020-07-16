Near-naked 5-year-old found alone outside; mom facing neglect charge, Porter County police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

UNION TOWNSHIP — After responding to concerns Wednesday morning about a near-naked 5-year-old boy roaming around outside and near a roadway alone for an hour and a half, Porter County police said they discovered the child's mother at home and so drunk she could not correctly spell her name.

"When asked her name, Amy (Kessinger) had a difficult time providing me with it," police said. "Amy spelled her name, 'Ay Kssinger.' "

The 35-year-old was taken to jail and faces a felony charge of neglect of a dependent, police said.

A witness told police he first saw the child outside and wearing just a T-shirt around 7 a.m. The child was sitting on the hood of a car parked on the road in the 100 block of Cheshire Court.

The witness initially assumed the child was supervised but contacted the sheriff's department when after showering and going about his morning routine, saw the boy still outside and alone, police said.

Another witness told police that he saw the boy approach the road at one point and he told the boy to stop.

Kessinger, who lives at a different address from where the boy was found, reportedly told police he was in a friend's yard.