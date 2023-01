Nearby expressway shootings down by nearly half last year, state police say

Illinois State Police are crediting increased law enforcement efforts and technology for a 47% drop in Chicago-area expressway shootings during 2022 as compared to the year prior.

"The number of non-fatal injury expressway shootings in the Chicago area was cut in half and the number of expressway homicides decreased by 88% compared to last year," according to ISP.

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker said, "Protecting all Illinoisans, in our schools, in public spaces, and on our expressways, is the most important thing we can do."

"The scourge of gun violence requires aggressive and intentional action," he said. "By taking steps to expand the usage of expressway cameras and hiring additional state police troopers, we’re making sure law enforcement agencies have the resources necessary to effectively respond to criminal activity on our roads."

Illinois State Police responded to an unprecedented number of shootings on Chicago expressways during 2021 with troopers, air operations, forensic services and criminal investigation special agents, ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly said.

"The number of guns we recovered increased by more than 70% over the past year, and the number of stolen/hijacked vehicles recovered increased by more than 230%," he said. "ISP will continue to commit resources to combat expressway violence in the Chicago area and help keep people safe on Illinois highways."

