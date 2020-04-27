Nearly 1 in 5 Porter County inmates test positive for COVID-19, 4 guards also infected

VALPARAISO — Nearly 20% of the inmates at the Porter County Jail have now tested positive for COVID-19, as well as four jail officers, according to the Porter County Sheriff's Department.
The number of positive inmates has grown to 40 from 33 a week ago, Cpl. Benjamin McFalls said.
The number of positive jailers doubled over the past week.
"We are still quarantining and working closely with the Porter County Health Department through all of this," McFalls said.
Eleven of the virus-positive inmates have recovered and most of the others remain free of symptoms, he said.
Testing continues at the facility along Ind. 49, just south of U.S. 30. The inmate population was at 210 on Monday.
Porter County Sheriff Dave Reynolds said last week an investigation was underway to determine how the outbreak occurred at the jail.
The local jail and wider legal system had done what it could to head off the spread of COVID-19, including reducing the inmate population to numbers not seen since the late 1980s, Reynolds has said. He lauded the efforts of jailers and medical staff.
Tricia Arzich, a nurse at the Porter County Jail, testified in court last Wednesday that six of the inmates at the jail who have tested positive for the coronavirus were showing symptoms.
The coronavirus outbreak at the Porter County Jail has triggered several requests from inmates seeking early or temporary release. The requests have been met with mixed results among the various judges.
The Lake County Sheriff's Department reported Friday it had 14 inmates in isolation with flu-like symptoms, but no positive test results for COVID-19. Testing is reportedly still underway.
No corrections staff have tested positive at the Lake County facility and only one contracted employee is known to be positive, according to the department.
No testing has been done among inmates at the LaPorte County Jail as of Monday afternoon, according to Derek Allen, administrative captain and public information officer with the LaPorte County Sheriff's Department.
The nearby Westville Correctional Facility reported Monday that 138 of its inmates have tested positive for COVID-19, as well as 31 staff members at the prison.
