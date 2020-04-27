Nearly 1 in 5 Porter County inmates test positive for COVID-19, 4 guards also infected

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

VALPARAISO — Nearly 20% of the inmates at the Porter County Jail have now tested positive for COVID-19, as well as four jail officers, according to the Porter County Sheriff's Department.

The number of positive inmates has grown to 40 from 33 a week ago, Cpl. Benjamin McFalls said.

The number of positive jailers doubled over the past week.

"We are still quarantining and working closely with the Porter County Health Department through all of this," McFalls said.

Eleven of the virus-positive inmates have recovered and most of the others remain free of symptoms, he said.

Testing continues at the facility along Ind. 49, just south of U.S. 30. The inmate population was at 210 on Monday.

Porter County Sheriff Dave Reynolds said last week an investigation was underway to determine how the outbreak occurred at the jail.

The local jail and wider legal system had done what it could to head off the spread of COVID-19, including reducing the inmate population to numbers not seen since the late 1980s, Reynolds has said. He lauded the efforts of jailers and medical staff.