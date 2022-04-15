 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert urgent

Nearly 5,000 without power in Portage; NIPSCO blames Thursday's strong winds

  • 0
NIPSCO stock

Nearly 5,000 NIPSCO customers were without power Friday morning in Portage, according to the company's website.

 Jeff Dildine, file, The Times

PORTAGE — Nearly 5,000 NIPSCO customers were without power Friday morning in Portage, according to the company's website.

There were also 155 outages in Valparaiso, 73 in Griffith, 58 in Munster and smaller numbers scattered elsewhere around the Region.

A NIPSCO spokesperson was not immediately available Friday morning for comment, but the company issued a statement Thursday evening blaming outages on the day's strong winds.

"All NIPSCO crews and contractor resources continue to work as quickly and safely as possible in the ongoing gusty conditions to repair damage and restore power to customers experiencing an outage," the company said.

Winds gusting to 60 mph caused damage across the Region, including downed trees and branches on power lines, NIPSCO said.

The company said 9,500 customers were impacted Thursday evening. That number was down to 5,599 Friday morning.

People are also reading…

"We understand that any service outage is an inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding during our assessment and restoration efforts," NIPSCO said.

Come back to nwi.com for updates as they become available.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Floating solar powered pods are 5-star hotel rooms that cruise the sea

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts