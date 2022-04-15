Nearly 5,000 without power in Portage; NIPSCO blames Thursday's strong winds

PORTAGE — Nearly 5,000 NIPSCO customers were without power Friday morning in Portage, according to the company's website.

There were also 155 outages in Valparaiso, 73 in Griffith, 58 in Munster and smaller numbers scattered elsewhere around the Region.

A NIPSCO spokesperson was not immediately available Friday morning for comment, but the company issued a statement Thursday evening blaming outages on the day's strong winds.

"All NIPSCO crews and contractor resources continue to work as quickly and safely as possible in the ongoing gusty conditions to repair damage and restore power to customers experiencing an outage," the company said.

Winds gusting to 60 mph caused damage across the Region, including downed trees and branches on power lines, NIPSCO said.

The company said 9,500 customers were impacted Thursday evening. That number was down to 5,599 Friday morning.

"We understand that any service outage is an inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding during our assessment and restoration efforts," NIPSCO said.

