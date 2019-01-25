CHESTERTON — Police are searching for two suspects after discovering nearly $200,000 in drugs and cash after raids at two homes.
Porter County authorities seized $192,944 in edible marijuana treats and other illicit drugs and cash during the raids this week.
Porter County Sheriff's Department spokeswoman Sgt. Jamie Erow said Friday police are looking for a Chesterton man and woman accused of maintaining the drug stash.
Erow said the sheriff's Porter County Multi-Enforcement Group recently received a tip of drug trafficking at an undisclosed residence on 10th Street in Chesterton.
Officers entered the home at 9:30 a.m. Thursday and found $11,448 in cash, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and marijuana edibles.
Erow said police found evidence at the scene that led them to another, larger source of illicit drugs in the 800 block of South Second Street in Chesterton.
Detectives went to the Second Street address and were allowed inside by a female at the house. Detectives spoke with 38-year-old Thomas W. Harvey, the homeowner, who refused police consent to search his residence.
Detectives secured the residence until they could obtain a search warrant from a court official. Once inside, they entered the master bedroom and found $31,496.90 in cash, marijuana, marijuana edibles, paraphernalia and numerous other items associated with illegal drugs.
Erow said a conservative estimate of the drugs' street value officers seized is about $150,000.
That includes: 1,123 packages of assorted edible marijuana products; 351 vapes to inhale marijuana chemicals, 15.5 pounds of marijuana, 64 grams of psychedelic mushrooms and 205 THC wax jars containing concentrated marijuana chemicals.
She said police are looking for Harvey and Becca A. Broderick, 37, both of Chesterton, on suspicions of marijuana possession, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia.