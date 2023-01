Negligence of Region gas station fueled shooting death, threats to others, civil suit claims

CROWN POINT — Negligence on the behalf of operators of a Gary gas station contributed to the 2021 shooting death of a 21-year-old mother and continued to put others at risk, according to a civil lawsuit filed Tuesday.

The suit, which seeks an undesignated amount of money, was filed by the estate of shooting victim Jaelynn Williams and targets Gary-based AH Chase Petroleum and CITGO Petroleum Corp.

The suit alleges that at the time of the May 3, 2021, shooting in question at the gas station at 3118 W. 15th Ave., the gunman was already at the store and Williams was sitting in a car at a gas pump.

When Williams was shot, the operators of the station did nothing, attorney Aaron Robbins claims in the suit.

"Defendants then belatedly called the police, after the incident had already occurred," the suit claims.

The station failed to provide proper security for customers, despite the large number of shootings and other violent crimes in the area, the suit alleges.

"The city council for Gary, Indiana, had raised public concern for violence in gas stations and the need for armed security guards at least since September 2020," the litigation claims.

The negligence resulted in the death of Williams and has deprived her daughter of love, care and financial support, according to the suit.

The legal action also accuses the station of being a public nuisance, contributing to the death of Williams and the "continuation of such recklessness continues to put the public at risk."

A spokesperson for AH Chase could not be located Tuesday, and CITGO declined to comment on the suit.

James Guyton, 22, of Gary, was charged with murder in the case, records show.

Guyton is accused of driving up and firing multiple shots at the vehicle, striking Williams twice in the head, police said. She was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Guyton allegedly fired the gun at another man after encountering him at the gas station and asking why he was looking at Guyton's vehicle, according to police.

Guyton later told a witness that he got into a shootout with a man at the gas station, but police say surveillance video does not corroborate that story.

A hearing in the case was scheduled for March 6 before Lake Criminal Court Judge Salvador Vasquez, records show.

