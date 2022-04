Neighbor credited with spotting overnight Porter County house fire

PORTER — Residents escaped injuries during a fire early Monday at a house in the 1600 block of Old Porter Road, Porter Fire Chief Jay Craig Jr. said.

The local department responded around midnight to the blaze, which had been noticed by a neighbor, he said.

Residents of the home were unharmed, Craig said. The fire was contained to one room, though the house sustained smoke damage.

Porter firefighters were assisted by peers from Chesterton, Burns Harbor and Portage, Craig said. The crew cleared the scene shortly before 2 a.m. only to be sent to a fire at the nearby Area Transportation company in Chesterton.

Craig said no foul play is suspected in the house fire.

