Neighbor found Porter County mom passed out drunk after her toddlers came knocking, cops say

  • Updated
  • 0

PORTAGE TOWNSHIP — A resident of the 400 block of Newcastle Road told county police two toddlers from next door showed up at her door after dark and in below-freezing temperatures saying something was wrong with their mother.

The woman ran over and found the mother, later identified as 28-year-old Sadie Alexander, passed out on the bathroom floor and highly intoxicated, Porter County police said in new details of the case released Monday.

“Wow, man. What a scene. You can’t make up what we see out here on any given day,” Hobart patrol officer Tommie Tatum said.

"Sadie informed me she drank an entire bottle of wine, which led to her falling unconscious," a police officer wrote in the incident report.

She said she began drinking around 4 p.m. Thursday, and police reported arriving shortly after 7 p.m. Alexander was the only adult home, and she told police she has struggled with a drinking problem and was in mourning.

A portable breath test revealed Alexander had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.22%, which is nearly three times the legal limit for drinking and driving.

Police said that they contacted prosecutors and that it was decided to arrest Alexander on a neglect charge considering the children were left unattended when Alexander passed out due to drinking and they ran outside alone in the 20-25 degree temperatures.

The children are listed in a court document as 2 years old.

Alexander was charged Friday with a felony count of neglect of a dependent, court records show.

The criminal case is pending with Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer.

Sadie Alexander

Sadie Alexander

 Provided
Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues.

