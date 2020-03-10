Neighbors confronted 1 burglary suspect, helped police catch 2nd, records allege

Russell was wanted Tuesday on an arrest warrant. Police asked that anyone with information about his whereabouts call their local police department or 911.

Neighbors also led police to a woman who allegedly dropped Mitchell and Russell off at the home on Sandusky Street, records state.

A woman driving a light-colored SUV dropped the men off about 10 a.m. Saturday and drove away. While some neighbors focused on the men, another neighbor located the SUV in Gary and called police.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Officers stopped the SUV and identified the driver as a relative of Mitchell and girlfriend of Russell, records state. Charges had not been filed against the woman, but police didn't rule out the possibility.

The woman initially claimed she had dropped off a friend and didn't have any male passengers in her car. She subsequently admitted she dropped off her relative near 37th Avenue and Sandusky Street, but she "didn't know what was going on."

The woman later told police Mitchell and Russell had come to her home late Friday with three safes, a television and a game system. She said she told them they were "ignorant" and "she wanted no part of it," court records allege.