Neighbors confronted 1 burglary suspect, helped police catch 2nd, records allege

CROWN POINT — Vigilant neighbors noticed two suspicious men in hoodies leaving a Hobart home Saturday with backpacks and a TV, alerted police and even caught one of the suspects, court records show.
Christopher L. Russell, 32, of Lowell, and James P. Mitchell II, 29, of Hobart, are accused of taking three safes, televisions, Xbox games, jewelry, cash, a power drill, jumper box, antique coins and checks from a home in the 3800 block of Sandusky Street.
The items may have been taken in burglaries Friday and Saturday at the home, while the resident was away, police said.
Hobart police found Mitchell walking a few blocks away from the home just after 10 a.m. Saturday and took him into custody, according to Lake Criminal Court records.
A neighbor confronted Russell, who has facial tattoos, at a nearby gas station and asked Russell to get in his vehicle, records state. Russell got in and led the neighbor to a red trailer near the gas station, where some of the stolen items were found.
The neighbor told police he let Russell go at that point, because he believed most of the victim's property had been recovered, records state.
Mitchell and Russell each was charged with burglary, a level 4 felony. Mitchell was in custody, but had not yet entered a plea.
Russell was wanted Tuesday on an arrest warrant. Police asked that anyone with information about his whereabouts call their local police department or 911.
Neighbors also led police to a woman who allegedly dropped Mitchell and Russell off at the home on Sandusky Street, records state.
A woman driving a light-colored SUV dropped the men off about 10 a.m. Saturday and drove away. While some neighbors focused on the men, another neighbor located the SUV in Gary and called police.
Officers stopped the SUV and identified the driver as a relative of Mitchell and girlfriend of Russell, records state. Charges had not been filed against the woman, but police didn't rule out the possibility.
The woman initially claimed she had dropped off a friend and didn't have any male passengers in her car. She subsequently admitted she dropped off her relative near 37th Avenue and Sandusky Street, but she "didn't know what was going on."
The woman later told police Mitchell and Russell had come to her home late Friday with three safes, a television and a game system. She said she told them they were "ignorant" and "she wanted no part of it," court records allege.
She told police she awoke Saturday, went with the men to a Dunkin' and dropped them off on Sandusky Street but refused to wait for them.
The woman gave police consent to search her home, records state.
When officers walked inside, she said "Everything is gone," and pointed to an area in the front room, documents allege. Officers located a staircase at the back of the home that leads to a crawl space, where they found three safes later identified as the victim's property, records state.
Hobart police Capt. James Gonzales commended the neighbors for their help.
"This is a perfect example of how a community works together for the common good of their fellow neighbors," he said.
Gonzales asked all residents to call 911 if they see anything suspicious and document suspect or vehicle descriptions.
Suspicious drug activity can be reported by leaving a message at 219-942-4485 or through the Hobart police Facebook page.