CROWN POINT — The friend of a Schererville woman killed in 2020 described the woman’s relationship with her boyfriend as “explosive and volatile.”

The relationship had “constant yelling, arguing and even violence,” Jessica Lamb, a close friend of decedent, Michelle Brown, told jurors Wednesday.

Testimony continued during the third day of trial for Paul Jarosik, who was charged with murder in the April 2, 2020, beating death of Brown.

Jarosik called 911 on April 2 and told police that he’d just arrived home from work and found Brown unconscious and not breathing. He administered CPR by the direction of dispatchers to no avail.

An autopsy report conducted April 3, 2020, found Brown’s cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head.

Jarosik pleaded not guilty and has maintained his innocence since he was charged in December 2020.

Several of Jarosik’s former Sam’s Club coworkers testified Wednesday, including his supervisor, Sylvana Jovanoski.

Jarosik was two hours late to work the day after Brown’s death and said it was because his girlfriend died, Jovanoski said. She told him he didn’t have to be at work and suggested that he go home, but he insisted on staying, she said.

Allison Higgins, the store’s assistant manager at the time and current general manager, testified that Jarosik insisted on staying because he said, “I need to be busy.”

Higgins said Jarosik seemed pretty calm at work and he started tearing up when he recapped what happened.

Jovanoski said Jarosik told her he didn’t know how she died but that she suffered from diabetes and high blood pressure, which could have caused it.

Prosecutors aimed to show a continued pattern of abuse in Jaroski and Brown’s relationship during the proceedings.

Lamb, who described her relationship with Brown as inseparable, said she saw numerous intense — and sometimes violent — arguments. In one particular instance, she recalled Brown needing staples in her head because she said Jarosik had smashed her head into a cabinet.

Lamb said that she had not spoken to Brown during the three weeks leading up to her death because she had told her to leave Jarosik and Brown insisted on staying with him.

When Jarosik told Lamb that Brown had died, he said Lamb knew that Brown probably drank herself to death and overdosed on pills, Lamb testified. She added that he asked her to make sure the detectives knew that he was a loving and doting boyfriend.

Lamb said that she called the police after she got off the phone with Jarosik because she knew something was awry but that she also continued to text and check in on him.

“I was afraid of Paul,” Lamb said.

“You had no problem texting him (and) supporting him,” defense attorney Herbert Shaps said.

Lamb said that she only maintained contact with Jarosik so she could get Brown’s stuff from their apartment but that he insisted that she could only get Brown’s things if she came without her husband.

She never went to retrieve her friend’s things, Lamb testified.

Brown and Jarosik’s former neighbors, Jesika Caputo and Ruben Hinojosa, also testified. They both said they often heard the couple arguing often.

Caputo testified that she never saw Jarosik strike Brown but that she did see Brown around the apartment complex with a limp and bruises after hearing the couple arguing one night.

On the day of Brown’s death, Caputo said, she saw the coroner’s van and immediately knew she had died.

“I had a feeling it was her, and it was,” Caputo said through tears on the stand.

Hinojosa said that on the day of Brown’s death, Jarosik could be heard screaming throughout the apartment complex in a conversation, seemingly with his mother.

Hinojosa said he heard Jarosik yelling, “You need to believe me, mom. Just listen to me, listen to me.”

The trial is set to continue Thursday.

