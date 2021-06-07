 Skip to main content
New acting U.S. attorney named for Northern District of Indiana
Federal courthouse in Hammond.

HAMMOND — Tina Nommay has been named as the new acting United States attorney for the Northern District of Indiana, replacing Gary Bell, who resigned to take over as the district's clerk of court, the office announced Monday morning.

Bell, who had served as the first assistant U.S. attorney, automatically had taken over the top job in December 2020 with the resignation of U.S. attorney Thomas Kirsch.

Nommay, who has served as an assistant United States attorney in the Fort Wayne Division since 1989, will fill her new role until the Northern District of Indiana receives its politically appointed, Senate-confirmed U.S. attorney, the office said.

"I will continue the district's long tradition of seeking justice and protecting the citizens of the Northern District of Indiana by prosecuting those individuals who violate federal law," Nommay said. "My office will continue to promote public safety throughout Northern Indiana by coordinating our efforts with federal, state, tribal and local law enforcement agencies, local prosecutors, along with civic and community groups."

Nommay transitioned from the civil to the criminal division in 1992, where she prosecuted a wide range of criminal cases, according to the office.

She was promoted in 2012 and served as the Fort Wayne Divisions branch chief. In that role, she supervised and mentored assistant U.S. attorneys while personally being involved in a series of complex white collar, gun, drug and violent crime cases.

Nommay was promoted in October 2020 to chief of the Criminal Division, where she has overseen the work of more than 30 assistant U.S. attorneys from the Hammond, South Bend and Fort Wayne divisions. She was most recently named first assistant U.S. attorney.

Prior to her employment in this office, Nommay was a judicial law clerk in the Hammond Division of the Northern District of Indiana for two years.

She earned a bachelor's degree in philosophy from Michigan State University in June 1984, and her law degree (Juris Doctor) from Valparaiso University School of Law in May 1987.

