New acting U.S. attorney named for Northern District of Indiana

HAMMOND — Tina Nommay has been named as the new acting United States attorney for the Northern District of Indiana, replacing Gary Bell, who resigned to take over as the district's clerk of court, the office announced Monday morning.

Bell, who had served as the first assistant U.S. attorney, automatically had taken over the top job in December 2020 with the resignation of U.S. attorney Thomas Kirsch.

Nommay, who has served as an assistant United States attorney in the Fort Wayne Division since 1989, will fill her new role until the Northern District of Indiana receives its politically appointed, Senate-confirmed U.S. attorney, the office said.

"I will continue the district's long tradition of seeking justice and protecting the citizens of the Northern District of Indiana by prosecuting those individuals who violate federal law," Nommay said. "My office will continue to promote public safety throughout Northern Indiana by coordinating our efforts with federal, state, tribal and local law enforcement agencies, local prosecutors, along with civic and community groups."

Nommay transitioned from the civil to the criminal division in 1992, where she prosecuted a wide range of criminal cases, according to the office.