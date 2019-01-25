CROWN POINT — A man charged in the strangling deaths of a former local radio host and her daughter in 2016 has decided not to represent himself and told a judge he's happy with his new public defenders.
James A. Lohnes, 47, of Crown Point, told Lake Criminal Court Judge Samuel Cappas in August he wanted to represent himself and alleged the county public defender "destroyed my entire defense."
On Thursday, Lohnes told Cappas his new public defenders, Nicholas Barnes and Mark Chargualaf, were "good attorneys."
Cappas set a status hearing for March 28. A trial date has not been set.
Barnes said the defense team received four boxes of materials from the Lake County prosecutor's office and was preparing for trial. There may be a need for an expert witness, he said.
Lohnes is facing two murder charges in the strangling of Velia Taneff, 86, and her daughter, Lana Taneff, 63, on Jan. 17, 2016, at their property in the 2300 block of West 44th Avenue in Calumet Township.
Lohnes is also charged with auto theft on allegations he stole the older woman's vehicle after the murder and drove it to Montpelier, Ohio, where he was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving, records state.
Lohnes was ordered in July 2017 to be treated at a mental institution after court-appointed doctors determined he was not fit to stand trial on the murder charges. State officials informed the court in January 2018 that Lohnes had attained the ability to understand court proceedings and assist in his defense.