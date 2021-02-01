New attorneys hired to represent couple accused of killing 10-year-old boy

CROWN POINT — A Merrillville woman charged with murder in her 10-year-old brother's death from abuse appeared before a judge Monday with a new attorney.

April Wright, 26, is now represented by attorney Mark Gruenhagen.

Her co-defendant and wife, Rachel R. Wright, 26, also has hired a new attorney: John Cantrell.

The women previously were represented by Shane O'Donnell, who told Lake Criminal Court Judge Diane Boswell in January that they had signed a waiver of conflict of interest.

Boswell scheduled a meeting in her chambers in January to discuss O'Donnell's possible conflict of interest, and he withdrew his appearance on behalf of both woman days later, court records show.

The two women are accused of killing April Wright's brother Leviticus Kuchta, 10, in October in their Merrillville home.

Leviticus suffered a dislocated spine and jaw and would not have been able to walk or talk before he was found dead Oct. 12 in the Merrillville home he shared with the women, according to Lake Criminal Court records.

He had numerous wounds all over his body in various stages of healing, and makeup on his face may have been applied in an attempt to disguise the injuries, authorities said.