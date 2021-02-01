New attorneys hired to represent couple accused of killing 10-year-old boy

CROWN POINT — A Merrillville woman charged with murder in her 10-year-old brother's death from abuse appeared before a judge Monday with a new attorney.
April Wright, 26, is now represented by attorney Mark Gruenhagen.
Her co-defendant and wife, Rachel R. Wright, 26, also has hired a new attorney: John Cantrell.
The women previously were represented by Shane O'Donnell, who told Lake Criminal Court Judge Diane Boswell in January that they had signed a waiver of conflict of interest.
Boswell scheduled a meeting in her chambers in January to discuss O'Donnell's possible conflict of interest, and he withdrew his appearance on behalf of both woman days later, court records show.
The two women are accused of killing April Wright's brother Leviticus Kuchta, 10, in October in their Merrillville home.
Leviticus suffered a dislocated spine and jaw and would not have been able to walk or talk before he was found dead Oct. 12 in the Merrillville home he shared with the women, according to Lake Criminal Court records.
He had numerous wounds all over his body in various stages of healing, and makeup on his face may have been applied in an attempt to disguise the injuries, authorities said.
Both Wrights have pleaded not guilty.
Lake County Prosecutor Maureen Koonce recently filed a motion seeking handwriting samples from both women.
The state wants the handwriting samples to compare with written notes found in the women's vehicle, which show an effort to synchronize their story and analyze why the state might not be able to prove its case against them at trial, Koonce said.
Gruenhagen objected to the handwriting sample, but said he was not prepared to go forward with a hearing on the matter.
Boswell set a hearing for March 1.
Rachel Wright is next scheduled to appear before Boswell on Feb. 17.
Cantrell said she maintains her innocence.
"She's a loving mother," he said. "She would never hurt a child."