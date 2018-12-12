VALPARAISO — A woman brought to the Porter County jail on drug charges was found to have more than 30 bags of heroin hidden inside her body, according to Sheriff Dave Reynolds.
Another strip search found a man attempting to enter the jail with a hypodermic needle hidden inside his body, Reynolds said.
The incidents are not isolated. There have been 66 incidents so far this year of contraband being found on inmates after an initial search by the arresting officer, he said.
In hopes of better addressing this threat, the Porter County Council agreed to contribute $35,350 to enable the Sheriff's Department to purchase a $155,340 body scanner.
The scanner will give nearly an X-ray view of the bodies, Reynolds said. Inmates currently receive just a pat-down unless they were arrested on drug charges or there is reason to believe they may be in possession of drugs, in which case they are strip-searched, he said.
"With a body scanner each inmate that comes into the building would get scanned," according to a presentation given to the council.
In addition to illegal drugs, jailers have found incoming inmates with lighters, smoking pipes, prescription drugs, cigarettes and chewing tobacco.
"During searches on the shower area and holding cells many of these contraband items have been found that were missed during searches," according to the presentation.
The problem includes the large percentage of inmates at the jail who are there because of alleged probation violations, Reynolds said. These people know they are being arrested and if they rely on drugs, they are going to try to smuggle them into the jail.
"This scanner is a vital tool to keep drugs and weapons out of the jail and, without question, will be an asset to preventing future liability lawsuits," he said.
Porter County Councilman Dan Whitten, D-at-large, a former police officer, said the purchase is necessary to help provide safety to jailers and inmates.
"We're going to have to keep up with the changing times and changing technology," he said.
The Sheriff's Department came up with its share of the purchase from a portion of its food budget, which was made possible by a low inmate population this year, Reynolds said. Money also was taken from a user fee charged of each convicted inmate.
Reynolds wasted no time in ordering the equipment last week and said it should be up and running by the end of January.