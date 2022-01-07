New charges presented against man in death of woman near Porter Beach, courts say

PORTER — Following a woman's death near Porter Beach, a Portage man faces multiple charges alleging he was driving under the influence when the incident happened.

Matthew Urquidi, 36, of Portage, has been charged with criminal confinement using a vehicle, domestic battery committed in front of a child less than 16 years of age, OWI endangering a person, OWI with an alcohol concentration equivalent of .15 or more, OWI and leaving the scene of an accident when the driver fails to immediately stop at the scene, according to Porter Superior Court records.

A Portage woman was found the evening of June 9 alongside a road near Porter Beach died as a result of blunt force trauma to her head and neck, according to the Porter County coroner's office.

Shanda Crowe, 29, was pronounced dead after being found unresponsive alongside Waverly Road, north of the South Shore Line tracks and U.S. 12, police said.

Witnesses told police the woman had fallen or jumped from a moving vehicle that was being driven by Urquidi, police said.