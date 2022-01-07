New charges presented against man in death of woman near Porter Beach, courts say

PORTER — Following a woman's death near Porter Beach, a Portage man faces multiple charges alleging he was driving under the influence when the incident happened.
Matthew Urquidi, 36, of Portage, has been charged with criminal confinement using a vehicle, domestic battery committed in front of a child less than 16 years of age, OWI endangering a person, OWI with an alcohol concentration equivalent of .15 or more, OWI and leaving the scene of an accident when the driver fails to immediately stop at the scene, according to Porter Superior Court records.
A Portage woman was found the evening of June 9 alongside a road near Porter Beach died as a result of blunt force trauma to her head and neck, according to the Porter County coroner's office.
Shanda Crowe, 29, was pronounced dead after being found unresponsive alongside Waverly Road, north of the South Shore Line tracks and U.S. 12, police said.
Witnesses told police the woman had fallen or jumped from a moving vehicle that was being driven by Urquidi, police said.
The Porter Police Department stated that witnesses who called 911 after seeing the incident unfold informed police it appeared the woman jumped out of the vehicle.
According to police, Urquidi and Crowe had been at the beach and were in an argument.
Police said Urquidi had been involved in a hit-and-run property damage crash farther north on Waverly Road, where a portion of his front bumper was found after he struck an inanimate object.
Urquidi was found to have a blood alcohol content of about 0.17%, or twice the legal limit for driving, police said. Urquidi was arrested and charged with operating while intoxicated and leaving the scene of a property damage accident.
Upon further investigation, additional charges were presented against Urquidi. The information pertaining to the battery and confinement charges have not been released.
Porter Police Department said due to the ongoing nature of the case, no further information could be released.
According to court records, a special prosecutor was appointed because Urquidi is a former client of Gary Germann, Porter County prosecuting attorney.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Porter County Jail
Kevin Dixon
Cynthia James
Robert Bowen
Peter Cyprian
Javier Bugla
Richard Hill
Joseph Migliorato
Shaun Shikles
Jeremiah Shore
Jeremy Jensen
Richard Crispo
Martice Smith
Michael Kaufman
Keshaun Perkins
Carolyn Wozniak
Danielle Ostrander
Montrell Thornton
Andrew Vanator
Rafael Mendoza
Justin Bonner
Joshua Holtz