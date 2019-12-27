NEW CHICAGO — An elderly man with dementia was safety stopped by police Friday morning after he was discovered driving home from a funeral on three wheels, police said.
About 9 a.m. Friday, New Chicago police officers noticed a gray four-door vehicle driving on three wheels with a blown-out tire near 37th Avenue in New Chicago, Police Chief James Richardson said.
The driver was not speeding but officers in multiple squad cars began following the vehicle out of concern for the driver's safety and for others.
Officers followed the vehicle onto southbound Interstate 65, Richardson said.
Once they initiated a traffic stop on I-65, Richardson said police proceeded with caution. They discovered the elderly man's blood sugar had spiked and that he was recently diagnosed with dementia.
He inadvertently wound up in New Chicago and forgot how to make it home, Richardson said.
Rumors circulating on social media that the car was speeding or involved in a police chase near New Chicago were unfounded, Richardson said.
The man's family has been contacted and he is safe, he said.
