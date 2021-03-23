New Chicago to be first in Lake County to certify officers as emergency medical responders, chief says

NEW CHICAGO — The New Chicago Police Department will be the first department in Lake County to have officers dually trained as certified emergency medical responders, the police chief said.

New Chicago officers are undergoing a nine-week training course to be able to do detailed patient assessments in the event of medical or trauma emergencies, said New Chicago Chief of Police Bill Perry.

Police will also learn how to control bleeding, manage cardiac arrests, ventilate victims who are having difficulty breathing and also to perform spinal immobilization.

“This training will provide the community with a life-saving resource in the time of need,” Perry said.

Those trained in the emergency courses will be able to respond to medical emergencies and take life-saving steps before an ambulance is able to get to the scene. Once training is complete, enrolled officers will be equipped with medical supplies in their squad cars.

"Oftentimes, our officers arrive first on scene to any 911 call in the town,” Perry said. “This training will provide our community members with fast access to basic life support care when they need it the most."