New chief takes helm of Porter Police Department

PORTER — A 27-year veteran of Porter Police Department was appointed as the new chief Wednesday.

The Porter Town Council affirmed Todd Allen's latest position as chief at their meeting and Allen will start the role on May 23.

Allen has been serving the Porter Police Department since 1994. He served as an assistant chief under Porter's current chief James Spanier, who recently announced his retirement from his position.

Allen has also worked at the Chesterton Police Department and his time doing police work totals to 30 years. Spanier, however, will continue working for the town in a new role.

Spanier will be the superintendent for the Town of Porter Public Works Department.

