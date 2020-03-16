5 new COVID-19 cases identified in Indiana, bringing total to 24

Five new presumptive positive cases of coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, have been identified in the state.

That brings a total of 24 diagnosed Hoosiers, according to results from the Indiana State Department of Health, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and private laboratories.

The five new cases, reported Monday by ISDH, involve residents of Bartholomew, Floyd, Hendricks, Howard and Marion.

Thirteen total counties have cases, also including Adams, Boone, Hendricks, Johnson, LaPorte, Noble, St. Joseph and Wells counties.

ISDH's toll-free number for Indiana's COVID-19 Call Center is 877-826-0011. Those with general questions about the novel coronavirus should press 1. Health care providers should press 2.

ISDH and the CDC have tested 139 individuals, according to ISDH's website.

As of Sunday, a 55-year-old LaPorte man, the Region's first identified case, was being treated at Porter Regional Hospital. He was diagnosed Friday. The man was in isolation, hospital spokeswoman Kelly Credit said on Sunday.