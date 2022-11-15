New details, charges released in alleged torture death of Region child

LAPORTE — As a LaPorte-area man prepares to be sentenced in two weeks for the torture death of his 4-year-old son, prosecutors have filed additional criminal charges against the boy's mother and released new details in the case, court records show.

Level 5 felony domestic battery and two counts of Level 6 felony neglect of a dependent were added against 27-year-old Mary Yoder, court records show.

The additional charges are based on surveillance footage from the home that reportedly shows Yoder striking one young son Oct. 6, 2021, throwing him to the floor and repeatedly kicking him, a court document says.

Footage from the following day shows Yoder and others leaving the house without the deceased child, Judah Morgan, and then returning about two hours later, following which Morgan is seen walking naked from the basement to a bathroom followed by his parents, police say. The surveillance system reportedly captured the same type of scenario two days later.

Yoder, who is scheduled for trial Jan. 9, had already been charged with Level 1 felony neglect of a dependent resulting in death, Level 5 neglect of a dependent involving cruel confinement and misdemeanor counts of cruelty to an animal and failure to make a report, court records show.

LaPorte County police said that before Judah Morgan died Oct. 11, 2021, he had repeatedly been bound with duct tape, confined in a dark basement for days at a time, beaten and starved.

The child was found unresponsive in a bedroom at the family's home in the 3100 block of East County Road 875 South in Hamlet, officials said. The child was found naked, covered in a blanket and had bruises "all over his body," court records state.

Police also found an emaciated dog in a 3-by-2-foot cage, which had matted fur and urine and fecal matter in the bottom of it, records state.

The boy's father, Alan D. Morgan, has pleaded guilty to murder, an amended felony battery charge and a felony count of resisting law enforcement from another criminal case, court records show.

Sentencing in his case is scheduled for Nov. 29.