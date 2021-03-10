New details emerge in suspected homicides of infant, man in Region

GARY — Police have confirmed two deaths in the city this week are being investigated as homicides.

Responders most recently found Russell Hillard, II, 39, of Gary, unresponsive with apparent gunshot wounds inside a vehicle, Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.

Gary officers were dispatched about 5 a.m. Tuesday to the 1300 block of Dakota Street, where Hillard lived, initially for a report of shots fired. When they got there, they found Hillard unresponsive.

Medics were called to the scene and determined Hillard showed no signs of life, Westerfield said. He was later pronounced dead by the Lake County coroner's office.

The man's manner of death and injuries are pending, according to the coroner's office.

The day before, 7-month-old Darius Whitley was found and declared dead. His death since has been confirmed as a homicide, Westerfield said.

Police responded about 10:30 a.m. to the 5100 block of Georgia, where the baby was found unresponsive.

Officers tried to resuscitate him upon arrival. Medics then arrived to take him to the hospital, where he later died, Westerfield said.

His manner of death and injuries are pending, the coroner's office said.