As an advocate for victims of domestic violence, Pam Serrano knows first hand how challenging it can be for some to make their way over to a county clerk's office and struggle through nine pages of legalese and detailed questioning to apply for a protective order.
"It can be a daunting process," said Serrano, who serves as the legal advocate at the St. Jude House Family Violence Prevention Center and Shelter in Crown Point.
As a result, she is happy to see the state will soon be offering a much more convenient approach of applying for protective orders online from the convenience of a phone or home computer.
The new e-filing service (public.courts.in.gov/porefsp) will be available to individuals, advocates and attorneys, according to a news release from the Indiana Supreme Court.
"The new service is for adults and children who need protection from domestic or family violence, stalking, sex offenses or harassment," according to the court. "People seeking protection can use the service to request it any time of day, any day of the week, from the privacy and comfort of a safe space, without having to go to the courthouse."
Protective orders are used to to keep an individual away when disturbances arise in domestic relationships, cases of stalking and most recently, incidents of harassment, including social media, Porter Superior Court Judge David Chidester said.
Chidester, who was a member of the protection order committee that initiated the e-filing system, said the way it will work in Porter County is that once someone files a request, it will be assigned by the county clerk to a judge.
Judges, who will see the awaiting requests when the arrive each day, will then grant, deny or set the request for a hearing within 48 hours to ask questions of the petitioner.
"Each county must designate an organization to help petitioners work through the maze of questions and information to file a protection order," Chidester said. "In Porter County that will be the Caring Place."
The new system should be in place by Thanksgiving, he said.
Serrano said she will continue assisting, which is important considering the length of the applications and details sought to justify the request for a protective order.
While protective orders rely on the compliance of the targeted person, she said that person faces penalties, including going to jail, for violations.
"It's an extra layer," she said of the protection provided by the orders.
Chidester said the new e-filing approach can make it tougher for judges to rule on requests since they will no longer be meeting face-to-face as often with petitioners, which helped determine the sincerity of the request and severity of the threat.
This is where the advocates are going to play a bigger role, he said. An application filled out with the help of an advocate will alleviate some of these concerns.