New Indiana Court of Appeals judge originally hails from Newton County

Gov. Eric Holcomb has selected a lawyer originally from Northwest Indiana's Newton County to fill a judicial vacancy on the 15-member Indiana Court of Appeals.

The Republican chief executive on Thursday appointed Derek Molter from the list of three candidates recommended by the Indiana Judicial Nominating Commission to succeed retiring Appeals Judge James Kirsch.

The governor said Molter stood out because of his "brilliant legal mind" and Molter's role as "a leader in the Indiana legal community," including his ongoing support for a student scholarship fund at Molter's alma mater, South Newton High School in Kentland.

"He has written countless articles and is looked at as an expert in his field, but most importantly he has a Hoosier heart," Holcomb said.

"He continuously gives back to his community and beyond and is always searching for how he can best serve the people he represents and truly make a positive impact."

Molter, 39, is a graduate of Indiana University and its law school in Bloomington, and currently is a partner at the Ice Miller law firm in Indianapolis, where he primarily works on state and federal appellate litigation.