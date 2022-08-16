New inmate attempted to swallow drugs found in his backside, police say

LAPORTE — A 42-year-old man being booked into the county jail attempted to swallow a bag methamphetamine that was found hidden inside his anal cavity, according to county police.

LaPorte County police said they picked up Michael J. Bowen Friday evening after receiving a call about suspicious activity in the 5000 North block of Ind. 39.

It was discovered that Bowen was wanted by sheriff's department and LaPorte police, at which time he was taken to the county jail, according to a press release.

During processing at the jail, an officer noticed a string near Bowen's groin area, police said.

"Bowen was provided with instructions, however, he proceeded to remove a black bag from his anal cavity and attempted to ingest it," county police said. "The black bag was recovered by jail deputies and later found to contain methamphetamine."

Bowen is now charged with a felony count of possession of methamphetamine on top of pending cases involving theft and drug charges, records show.

He is being held without bond at the county jail.