 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert urgent

New inmate attempted to swallow drugs found in his backside, police say

  • Updated
  • 0
Michael J. Bowen

Michael J. Bowen

 Provided

LAPORTE — A 42-year-old man being booked into the county jail attempted to swallow a bag methamphetamine that was found hidden inside his anal cavity, according to county police.

LaPorte County police said they picked up Michael J. Bowen Friday evening after receiving a call about suspicious activity in the 5000 North block of Ind. 39.

It was discovered that Bowen was wanted by sheriff's department and LaPorte police, at which time he was taken to the county jail, according to a press release.

During processing at the jail, an officer noticed a string near Bowen's groin area, police said.

"Bowen was provided with instructions, however, he proceeded to remove a black bag from his anal cavity and attempted to ingest it," county police said. "The black bag was recovered by jail deputies and later found to contain methamphetamine."

People are also reading…

Bowen is now charged with a felony count of possession of methamphetamine on top of pending cases involving theft and drug charges, records show.

He is being held without bond at the county jail.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Man charged with murder in MLK Park shooting

Man charged with murder in MLK Park shooting

A father gunned down a man at a park Saturday because he suspected the man pulled his 10-year-old son’s hair and threw basketballs at him during the child’s earlier visit to a Hammond park.

Watch Now: Related Video

Red panda hoodwinks Australian zookeepers, escapes Adelaide Zoo for two days

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts