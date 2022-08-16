New inmate attempted to swallow drugs found in his backside, police say

LAPORTE — A 42-year-old man being booked into the county jail attempted to swallow a bag methamphetamine that was found hidden inside his anal cavity, according to county police.
LaPorte County police said they picked up Michael J. Bowen Friday evening after receiving a call about suspicious activity in the 5000 North block of Ind. 39.
It was discovered that Bowen was wanted by sheriff's department and LaPorte police, at which time he was taken to the county jail, according to a press release.
During processing at the jail, an officer noticed a string near Bowen's groin area, police said.
"Bowen was provided with instructions, however, he proceeded to remove a black bag from his anal cavity and attempted to ingest it," county police said. "The black bag was recovered by jail deputies and later found to contain methamphetamine."
Bowen is now charged with a felony count of possession of methamphetamine on top of pending cases involving theft and drug charges, records show.
He is being held without bond at the county jail.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into LaPorte County Jail
Jerry Arndt
Arrest Date: Aug. 7, 2022 Arresting Agency: Long Beach Police Department Offense Description: OWI Class: Misdemeanor Age: 61
Residence: Michigan City, IN
John Lenoir
Arrest Date: Aug. 5, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Theft Class: Felony Age: 58
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Jose Thomas
Arrest Date: Aug. 4, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Failure to Register as a Sex or Violent Offender; Theft Class: Felonies Age: 48
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Christopher Redden
Arrest Date: Aug. 3, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Domestic Battery Class: Felony Age: 26
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Keith Lutz
Arrest Date: Aug. 4, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Fraud Class: Felony Age: 38
Residence: Marion, IN
Laquita Wilson
Arrest Date: Aug. 2, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Domestic Battery Class: Misdemeanor Age: 28
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Michael Ramp
Arrest Date: Aug. 1, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Habitual Traffic Offender; OWI Class: Felonies Age: 41
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Philip Seger
Arrest Date: Aug. 5, 2022 Arresting Agency: Kingsford Heights Police Department Offense Description: Possession of Methamphetamine; OWI Class: Felony; Misdemeanor Age: 57
Residence: Kingsford Heights, IN
Dale Reptik
Arrest Date: Aug. 2, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 53
Residence: Sauk Village, IL
Matthew Chambers
Arrest Date: Aug. 4, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Failure to Return to Lawful Detention Class: Felony Age: 26
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Robert Jordan
Arrest Date: Aug. 4, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 38
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Matthew Avery
Arrest Date: Aug. 2, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: OWI Class: Felony Age: 26
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Robert Kelly
Arrest Date: July 27, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Robbery Resulting in Bodily Injury; Kidnapping; Aggravated Battery; Battery; Failure to Appear Class: Felonies Age: 24
Residence: Westville, IN
Michael Corban
Arrest Date: Aug. 6, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Domestic Battery Class: Misdemeanor Age: 48
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Jennifer Olsen
Arrest Date: Aug. 2, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Neglect of a Dependent Class: Felony Age: 39
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Lakesha Jones
Arrest Date: Aug. 4, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Battery Against a Public Safety Officer; Battery Class: Felony; Misdemeanor Age: 25
Residence: Elkhart, IN
Loretta Sanders
Arrest Date: Aug. 3, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Theft Class: Felony Age: 50
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Jacob Foldenauer
Arrest Date: Aug. 7, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: OWI Class: Felony Age: 33
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Maureen Greve
Arrest Date: Aug. 3, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 53
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Bradley Jervis
Arrest Date: Aug. 5, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 36
Residence: Crown Point, IN
Jerrod Bratcher
Arrest Date: Aug. 3, 2022 Arresting Agency: Kingsford Heights Police Department Offense Description: Possession of Methamphetamine; OWI Class: Felony; Misdemeanor Age: 40
Residence: Union Mills, IN
Grecian Fleming-Davis
Arrest Date: Aug. 2, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Auto Theft Class: Felony Age: 46
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Nicholas Lemons
Arrest Date: Aug. 2, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Unlawful Possession of Syringe; Possession of a Narcotic Drug Class: Felonies Age: 28
Residence: Union Mills, IN
