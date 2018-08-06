VALPARAISO — A youth leader at a South Haven church who is charged with various sex-related offenses involving an underage boy made an initial appearance Monday in a new courtroom as his case moves forward.
Jeffrey McGehee, 30, appeared before Porter Superior Court Judge Roger Bradford and was given hearing dates of Nov. 5 and Dec. 10.
He is charged with felony counts of sexual misconduct with a minor, vicarious sexual gratification, child solicitation and possession of child pornography.
According to the charging documents, McGehee is accused of sending naked pictures and videos of himself to a then-15-year-old boy. He also is accused of soliciting nude photographs and videos of the teen, engaging in kissing and touching and offering the teen alcohol. The activity took place for approximately a year beginning in January 2017, the documents state.
The boy told investigators he was told to keep quiet about his relationship with McGehee by Randy Westmoreland, pastor at the Church of Jesus Christ, 791 Juniper Road, and by others, according to the charging documents. He said McGehee "used to be gay" and was away in rehab.
Church member Valerie Clabaugh, 29, of South Haven, has been charged with having sex with a teen as a result of a wider investigation.
Westmoreland faces two misdemeanor charges of failure to report for allegedly attempting to cover up the incidents and telling the victims and other church members to remain silent.
McGehee, who was out of jail Monday, had been given a bond of $50,000 cash, plus $100,000 surety. Defendants can pay just 10 percent of a surety bond to a bondsman, but the reduced amount cannot be recouped, unlike paying the entire amount.
The bond was set in the courtroom of Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary Harper, but the case was moved to Bradford's court when McGehee hired defense attorney Bob Harper. The judge and attorney used to be married.
