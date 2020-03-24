You are the owner of this article.
New law ensures criminal defendants have equal access to public defender across Indiana
2020 Indiana General Assembly

New law ensures criminal defendants have equal access to public defender across Indiana

Karen Tallian

State Sen. Karen Tallian, D-Ogden Dunes, signs her name at the Indiana Senate to legislation she sponsored during the 2020 General Assembly. Gov. Eric Holcomb last week signed into law Tallian's Senate Enrolled Act 302, ensuring criminal defendants across Indiana have an equal opportunity to qualify for low- or no-cost legal assistance by a public defender.

 Provided

Gov. Eric Holcomb has approved a new state law that ensures criminal defendants across Indiana have an equal opportunity to qualify for low- or no-cost legal assistance by a public defender.

Senate Enrolled Act 302, which takes effect July 1, requires judges in all 92 counties to consider the same criteria when determining whether a person lacks sufficient financial resources to hire a private attorney to represent them.

Currently, each county sets its own standards for deciding whether a defendant is indigent, and therefore entitled to be represented by a court-appointed attorney.

State Sen. Karen Tallian, D-Ogden Dunes, the sponsor, said allowing each county to determine indigency has resulted in unequal treatment — sometimes with the same defendant qualifying for the public defender in one county while being held personally responsible for their legal expenses in an adjacent county.

Under the new law, judges are mandated to always consider a person's assets, income and necessary expenses in deciding whether a person is indigent, and may also look at whether the defendant qualifies for a needs-based public assistance program.

In addition, the law allows judges to revise their indigency determination if the court receives evidence of a material change in the person's income or assets, or the person fails to provide any paperwork needed to sustain the original determination.

"This is a good step towards ensuring that all Hoosiers will have a chance at a fair defense in court, regardless of their income," said Tallian, who is a candidate for the Democratic Indiana attorney general nomination.

"Now that we have clear guidelines for establishing indigency, the guessing game is over."

Tallian's legislation passed the House 94-0, and the Senate 50-0.

