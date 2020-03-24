New law ensures criminal defendants have equal access to public defender across Indiana

Gov. Eric Holcomb has approved a new state law that ensures criminal defendants across Indiana have an equal opportunity to qualify for low- or no-cost legal assistance by a public defender.

Senate Enrolled Act 302, which takes effect July 1, requires judges in all 92 counties to consider the same criteria when determining whether a person lacks sufficient financial resources to hire a private attorney to represent them.

Currently, each county sets its own standards for deciding whether a defendant is indigent, and therefore entitled to be represented by a court-appointed attorney.

State Sen. Karen Tallian, D-Ogden Dunes, the sponsor, said allowing each county to determine indigency has resulted in unequal treatment — sometimes with the same defendant qualifying for the public defender in one county while being held personally responsible for their legal expenses in an adjacent county.

Under the new law, judges are mandated to always consider a person's assets, income and necessary expenses in deciding whether a person is indigent, and may also look at whether the defendant qualifies for a needs-based public assistance program.

