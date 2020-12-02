New misdemeanor charges against former Michigan City mayor could negate deal in separate case

MICHIGAN CITY — Ron Meer, the former mayor of Michigan City, has been charged in LaPorte Superior Court 4 with leaving the scene of an accident and resisting law enforcement, both misdemeanor offenses, records show.

According to court documents, Meer, 56, is accused of driving away after striking a vehicle at Ohio and Henry streets on Michigan City’s west side on Nov. 21.

The driver of the other vehicle told police he followed Meer until the former mayor pulled into the driveway of his home on Roberta Avenue, according to court documents.

Police said a responding officer saw Meer step out of his 2008 Ford Explorer and the officer verbally tried to get Meer's attention to talk about the crash. Meer allegedly kept walking, though, until he was inside his home, then shut the door.

According to police, Meer's wife came outside to tell police her husband claimed “nothing happened,” and later that he “does not want to talk to us,” court records stated.

After contacting police the next day, Meer said he thought he ran over something, judging by a light thump he heard from his front end, according to court documents. Police said Meer also claimed the other driver hit him.