New misdemeanor charges against former Michigan City mayor could negate deal in separate case

MICHIGAN CITY — Ron Meer, the former mayor of Michigan City, has been charged in LaPorte Superior Court 4 with leaving the scene of an accident and resisting law enforcement, both misdemeanor offenses, records show.
According to court documents, Meer, 56, is accused of driving away after striking a vehicle at Ohio and Henry streets on Michigan City’s west side on Nov. 21.
The driver of the other vehicle told police he followed Meer until the former mayor pulled into the driveway of his home on Roberta Avenue, according to court documents.
Police said a responding officer saw Meer step out of his 2008 Ford Explorer and the officer verbally tried to get Meer's attention to talk about the crash. Meer allegedly kept walking, though, until he was inside his home, then shut the door.
According to police, Meer's wife came outside to tell police her husband claimed “nothing happened,” and later that he “does not want to talk to us,” court records stated.
After contacting police the next day, Meer said he thought he ran over something, judging by a light thump he heard from his front end, according to court documents. Police said Meer also claimed the other driver hit him.
According to police, the investigation shows Meer, while making a wide turn, ran into the driver’s side of the other vehicle toward its back end.
Meer was arrested last year stemming from his behavior following the arrest of a family member. Shortly after, Meer lost his bid for a third term as mayor by less than 100 votes. In August, six felony counts of intimidation and misconduct against Meer were dismissed.
Under a pretrial diversion agreement, two Class A misdemeanor counts of false informing were to be dismissed in late February, as long as Meer didn’t get charged with other crimes.
Jacob Taulman, the special prosecutor from Jasper County handling that case, said he filed a motion Tuesday to withdraw the agreement.
He said Meer could face up to one year in jail on each of the charges back on the table.
“It’s unfortunate," Taulman said. "We gave Mr. Meer every opportunity we could in order to prove himself and he chose not to capitalize on that opportunity."
Meer’s attorney, Scott King of Merrillville, said the new charges could impact the outcome of the previous case against his client, but it's too soon to know to what extent.
“I’m digesting the charges," King said. "It’s too early to comment on anything definitely.”