New officer wellness unit looks to change stigma around mental health, wellness

HAMMOND —Talking about mental health and wellness isn't always easy for police officers.

Sworn to serve and protect, they often put themselves last: after victims of crime, after witnesses. Even after those they arrest, whose constitutional rights must be protected.

Most people would be shocked to see the violence and trauma some officers witness on a routine basis.

"We're the ones that are expected to be stoic and strong in the face of adversity," said Master Sgt. Tracy Betustak, who took a full-time role leading the Hammond Police Department's new Officer Support and Wellness Unit in January.

Other members of the new unit include Lt. Rob Repay, Sgt. Carmen Ramirez and Officer Ben Stombaugh.

There is a growing awareness nationally that office suicides are a problem, and the new unit is working to combat the stigma associated with seeking help, Betustak said.

Nationally, more police officers took their own lives in 2019 than died in the line of duty.

At least 228 officers died by suicide in 2019, compared with 134 killed in the line of duty, according to data compiled by Blue H.E.R.O. The number of suicides is likely under-reported, because of the associated stigma, officials said.