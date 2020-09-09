New online site tracks Valparaiso Fire Department

-
VALPARAIS0 — The public now has the opportunity to take a closer look at the emergency efforts of the Valparaiso Fire Department.
The department announced it has created an online fire performance dashboard in conjunction with mySidewalk, a data science platform designed for public service.
"This innovative fire reporting approach delivers a new level of performance transparency to the Valparaiso Fire Protection Territory, allowing anyone to track the department’s performance across key safety KPIs (key performance indicators) every month, in an ADA-accessible and mobile-friendly way," the department said.
The new site provides a monthly goals report, which shows the most recent update to the department's goals for alarm handling, turnout time, first arriving drive time and more, the fire department said.
An incident report maps emergency response times across the city and analyzes contributing factors and ways to improve performance, according to the announcement.
Lastly, the new site offers a response report that evaluates the department's emergency response times, using several key indicators.
"We are excited to share our performance data with our customers in the city of Valparaiso and Center Township," Fire Chief Chad Dutz said. "This information will allow the Valparaiso Fire Department to tailor its staffing and responses to meet the needs of a 21st century community, and set goals to make us even more efficient."
Visit the new site at dashboards.mysidewalk.com/valparaiso-in-fire-performance.
Bob Kasarda
Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter
Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.
