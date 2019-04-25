WINFIELD — The Winfield Police Department soon may have more traffic control in the Doubletree Lake Estates subdivision.
While the gated community is already patrolled by the Police Department, officers are not able to write tickets for minor traffic violations because the community is governed by a homeowners association and the roads are privately owned.
“Anything under 20 miles an hour is a civil infraction and our department can’t write speeding tickets,” Town Council Vice President Dave Anderson said.
A new traffic enforcement agreement between the town of Winfield and Doubletree Lake Estates Homeowners Association would change that.
The ordinance agreement was approved on first reading by the Town Council during its meeting Tuesday. The council voted 3-1. Councilwoman Bridget Baird abstained from voting.
“(Winfield police) can do anything they want in the town, but a speeding ticket is a civil violation and not a criminal violation so they weren’t able to do that,” Anderson said. “With this they can.”
The ordinance was introduced to the council to address safety concerns raised by the local residents. It will also help clarify what the security force of the gated community legally can and cannot do in conjunction with the town’s police department.
“Security can’t do squat. That was the lesson learned,” Anderson said, referring to conflicts that happened last year in the Lakes of the Four Seasons gated community.
Investigations found the Lakes of the Four Seasons security acted as an unauthorized "quasi police force," Lake County Police Chief Bill Patterson said in a previous Times report. Indiana State Police raided the security force’s guard shack as part of a probe into reports of drunken driving and other traffic offenses that weren’t reported to state or local authorities.
“This is a traffic enforcement agreement – and unlike Four Seasons - where there was no validity to the enforcement of town ordinances or violations of traffic infractions – authorizes and delegates to town government the authority to enforce those traffic (violations),” said Town Attorney David Austgen.
Winfield Town Marshal Dan Ball said criminal offenses are still enforceable in the Doubletree Lake subdivision.
Ball said the security force in the community can only issue covenants, “which is a lean on the homeowners” but the ordinance would allow the police department to issue state traffic violations for infractions.
Ball said the speeding limit will increase from 20 to 25 miles an hour for the department to enforce the ordinance.
The Town Council is now seeking approval from the Doubletree Lake HOA and vote will be made on second reading at the next meeting.